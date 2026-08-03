7.22 lakh members of 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families under scanner in Haryana

Around 7.22 lakh members belonging to 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families have come under the scanner of the government.

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Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and other departments have started a state-wide verification drive, which aims at ensuring that Public Distribution System (PDS) benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries.

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The officials have started scrutinising land ownership, vehicle registration and income records before taking any action against suspected ineligible beneficiaries. Officials claimed that the verification will further strengthen transparency in the PDS by eliminating ineligible beneficiaries from the system.

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As per data, Faridabad has the highest number of suspected families at 43,960, involving 79,687 beneficiaries, followed by Gurugram with 34,089 families and 63,799 beneficiaries.

Following is the data:

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District Suspected Families Beneficiaries Faridabad 43,960 79,687 Gurugram 34,089 63,799 Sonepat 22,800 around 40,500 Karnal 22,711 41,049 Sirsa 20,313 around 36,700 Ambala 19,309 around 35,300 Panipat 19,026 around 33,900 Hisar 18,500 33,203 Yamunanagar 17,867 around 31,500 Jind 16,908 29,496 Rohtak 16,786 around 30,100 Bhiwani 16,201 28,310 Kurukshetra 15,499 28,172 Jhajjar 15,478 27,511 Rewari 14,502 around 26,200 Kaithal 14,272 25,480 Palwal 14,163 around 24,900 Mahendergarh 13,220 23,394 Fatehabad 12,853 22,595 Nuh 10,553 around 17,700 Panchkula 9,753 around 17,100 Hansi 7,254 12,986 Charkhi Dadri 7,058 12,489

An official of the department said on the condition of anonymity that the verification process has already started across Haryana.

“The eligibility of the identified families and their members is being examined, and further step will be taken only after the verification is completed,” he added.

He further said the exercise is intended to ensure that ration benefits are extended only to eligible families in accordance with government norms.