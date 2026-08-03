DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 7.22 lakh members of 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families under scanner in Haryana

7.22 lakh members of 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families under scanner in Haryana

The officials have started scrutinising land ownership, vehicle registration and income records before taking any action against suspected ineligible beneficiaries

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:10 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

Around 7.22 lakh members belonging to 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families have come under the scanner of the government.

Advertisement

Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and other departments have started a state-wide verification drive, which aims at ensuring that Public Distribution System (PDS) benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The officials have started scrutinising land ownership, vehicle registration and income records before taking any action against suspected ineligible beneficiaries. Officials claimed that the verification will further strengthen transparency in the PDS by eliminating ineligible beneficiaries from the system.

Advertisement

As per data, Faridabad has the highest number of suspected families at 43,960, involving 79,687 beneficiaries, followed by Gurugram with 34,089 families and 63,799 beneficiaries.

Following is the data:

Advertisement

DistrictSuspected FamiliesBeneficiaries
Faridabad43,96079,687
Gurugram34,08963,799
Sonepat22,800around 40,500
Karnal22,71141,049
Sirsa20,313around 36,700
Ambala19,309around 35,300
Panipat19,026around 33,900
Hisar18,50033,203
Yamunanagar17,867around 31,500
Jind16,90829,496
Rohtak16,786around 30,100
Bhiwani16,20128,310
Kurukshetra15,49928,172
Jhajjar15,47827,511
Rewari14,502around 26,200
Kaithal14,27225,480
Palwal14,163around 24,900
Mahendergarh13,22023,394
Fatehabad12,85322,595
Nuh10,553around 17,700
Panchkula9,753around 17,100
Hansi7,25412,986
Charkhi Dadri7,05812,489

An official of the department said on the condition of anonymity that the verification process has already started across Haryana.

“The eligibility of the identified families and their members is being examined, and further step will be taken only after the verification is completed,” he added.

He further said the exercise is intended to ensure that ration benefits are extended only to eligible families in accordance with government norms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts