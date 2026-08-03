7.22 lakh members of 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families under scanner in Haryana
The officials have started scrutinising land ownership, vehicle registration and income records before taking any action against suspected ineligible beneficiaries
Around 7.22 lakh members belonging to 4.03 lakh BPL ration card families have come under the scanner of the government.
Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and other departments have started a state-wide verification drive, which aims at ensuring that Public Distribution System (PDS) benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries.
The officials have started scrutinising land ownership, vehicle registration and income records before taking any action against suspected ineligible beneficiaries. Officials claimed that the verification will further strengthen transparency in the PDS by eliminating ineligible beneficiaries from the system.
As per data, Faridabad has the highest number of suspected families at 43,960, involving 79,687 beneficiaries, followed by Gurugram with 34,089 families and 63,799 beneficiaries.
Following is the data:
|District
|Suspected Families
|Beneficiaries
|Faridabad
|43,960
|79,687
|Gurugram
|34,089
|63,799
|Sonepat
|22,800
|around 40,500
|Karnal
|22,711
|41,049
|Sirsa
|20,313
|around 36,700
|Ambala
|19,309
|around 35,300
|Panipat
|19,026
|around 33,900
|Hisar
|18,500
|33,203
|Yamunanagar
|17,867
|around 31,500
|Jind
|16,908
|29,496
|Rohtak
|16,786
|around 30,100
|Bhiwani
|16,201
|28,310
|Kurukshetra
|15,499
|28,172
|Jhajjar
|15,478
|27,511
|Rewari
|14,502
|around 26,200
|Kaithal
|14,272
|25,480
|Palwal
|14,163
|around 24,900
|Mahendergarh
|13,220
|23,394
|Fatehabad
|12,853
|22,595
|Nuh
|10,553
|around 17,700
|Panchkula
|9,753
|around 17,100
|Hansi
|7,254
|12,986
|Charkhi Dadri
|7,058
|12,489
An official of the department said on the condition of anonymity that the verification process has already started across Haryana.
“The eligibility of the identified families and their members is being examined, and further step will be taken only after the verification is completed,” he added.
He further said the exercise is intended to ensure that ration benefits are extended only to eligible families in accordance with government norms.