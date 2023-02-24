Rs 7,341 cr proposed for agri, allied sectors

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Chandigarh, February 23

Laying special emphasis on promoting cultivation and consumption of millets, natural farming, optimum use of water through micro-irrigation techniques and resolving the issue of salinity and waterlogging, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today proposed to allocate Rs 7341.91 crore to agriculture and allied sectors in the Budget, which is over 27 per cent higher than the revised estimates of Rs 5758.02 crore of the current year.

The government has proposed 3 centres of excellence to promote horticulture. Among these, one will be set up in Panchkula for post-harvest mgmt, second in Nuh district for onion farming and the third in Jhajjar for flowers Rs 400 crore for stray cattle care, shelters The provision for the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog is proposed to be increased to Rs 400 crore in 2023-24 from the present allocation of Rs 40 crore. Gram Panchayat land will be made available with the concurrence of gram panchayats for new gaushalas registered with the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog. The gaushalas will be linked to the Gobar Dhan scheme, under which biogas plants are proposed to be constructed in every district to ensure the care and protection of stray cows, besides eliminating the occurrence of accidents being caused by stray cattle on roads. The state has 632 gaushalas with housing of around 4.6 lakh stray cattle.

The allied sectors include Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Horticulture and Forest. The government has proposed to establish three centres of excellence to promote horticulture in the state. Among these, one would be set up in Panchkula for post-harvest management, second in Pinangawan of Nuh district for onion farming and the third Munimpur (Jhajjar) for flowers.

Besides, a honey quality laboratory will be set up and a honey trade policy will also be prepared to facilitate beekeepers in the state to market honey through auctions for better price realisation and improving quality.

Rs 1,000/tonne for parali purchase 48% reduction in parali burning in active fire location (AFL) events has been witnessed this year. The government will now notify a government determined rate of Rs 1000/tonne as an incentive to purchase parali from farmers and Rs 1500/tonne for meeting all expenses related to parali management for paddy straw procured in the prescribed service areas by designated agencies. 20k acres for natural farming As per the Budget proposal, a total of 2,238 farmers have been identified in 2022-23 and provided support for the adoption of natural farming over 5,906 acres against the target of 2,500 acres set in previous year. 50k acres to be reclaimed A target of 25,000 acres was fixed for 2022-23 for the reclamation of lands affected by sail salinity and waterlogging. An area of 20,703 acres has been reclaimed through sub-surface and vertical drainage technology with an expenditure of Rs 29 cr. For 2023-24, a target for the reclamation of 50,000 acres of such lands has been fixed to make it available for agriculture.

To give fillip to green manuring or Dhaincha cultivation, which increases soil organic matter and improves soil health, a scheme for facilitating farmers to adopt green manuring through dhaincha cultivation will be introduced under which the government will bear 80 per cent of the cost of Rs 720 per acre and the farmer has to contribute only 20 per cent of the cost. “Agriculture and allied activities contribute 18.5 per cent to the state’s economy. Haryana is the only state to provide assurance on the MSP for 14 crops. Over 9 lakh farmers register regularly on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB). Haryana was conferred with the Best State Agribusiness Award-2022 by the Indian Agriculture and Food Council.

In the last two years, over Rs 45,000 crore has directly been transferred into the accounts of the farmers on the procurement of their crops, besides Rs 428 crore for the implementation of different schemes in agriculture,” said the CM during his Budget address. He said the government was actively promoting cultivation and consumption of millets in the state.