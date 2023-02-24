Rs 7,341 cr proposed for agri, allied sectors

Ravinder Saini
Chandigarh, February 23
Laying special emphasis on promoting cultivation and consumption of millets, natural farming, optimum use of water through micro-irrigation techniques and resolving the issue of salinity and waterlogging, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today proposed to allocate Rs 7341.91 crore to agriculture and allied sectors in the Budget, which is over 27 per cent higher than the revised estimates of Rs 5758.02 crore of the current year.
The government has proposed 3 centres of excellence to promote horticulture. Among these, one will be set up in Panchkula for post-harvest mgmt, second in Nuh district for onion farming and the third in Jhajjar for flowers
Rs 400 crore for stray cattle care, shelters
- The provision for the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog is proposed to be increased to Rs 400 crore in 2023-24 from the present allocation of Rs 40 crore. Gram Panchayat land will be made available with the concurrence of gram panchayats for new gaushalas registered with the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog. The gaushalas will be linked to the Gobar Dhan scheme, under which biogas plants are proposed to be constructed in every district to ensure the care and protection of stray cows, besides eliminating the occurrence of accidents being caused by stray cattle on roads. The state has 632 gaushalas with housing of around 4.6 lakh stray cattle.
The allied sectors include Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Horticulture and Forest. The government has proposed to establish three centres of excellence to promote horticulture in the state. Among these, one would be set up in Panchkula for post-harvest management, second in Pinangawan of Nuh district for onion farming and the third Munimpur (Jhajjar) for flowers.
Besides, a honey quality laboratory will be set up and a honey trade policy will also be prepared to facilitate beekeepers in the state to market honey through auctions for better price realisation and improving quality.
Rs 1,000/tonne for parali purchase
48% reduction in parali burning in active fire location (AFL) events has been witnessed this year. The government will now notify a government determined rate of Rs 1000/tonne as an incentive to purchase parali from farmers and Rs 1500/tonne for meeting all expenses related to parali management for paddy straw procured in the prescribed service areas by designated agencies.
20k acres for natural farming
As per the Budget proposal, a total of 2,238 farmers have been identified in 2022-23 and provided support for the adoption of natural farming over 5,906 acres against the target of 2,500 acres set in previous year.
50k acres to be reclaimed
A target of 25,000 acres was fixed for 2022-23 for the reclamation of lands affected by sail salinity and waterlogging. An area of 20,703 acres has been reclaimed through sub-surface and vertical drainage technology with an expenditure of Rs 29 cr. For 2023-24, a target for the reclamation of 50,000 acres of such lands has been fixed to make it available for agriculture.
To give fillip to green manuring or Dhaincha cultivation, which increases soil organic matter and improves soil health, a scheme for facilitating farmers to adopt green manuring through dhaincha cultivation will be introduced under which the government will bear 80 per cent of the cost of Rs 720 per acre and the farmer has to contribute only 20 per cent of the cost. “Agriculture and allied activities contribute 18.5 per cent to the state’s economy. Haryana is the only state to provide assurance on the MSP for 14 crops. Over 9 lakh farmers register regularly on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB). Haryana was conferred with the Best State Agribusiness Award-2022 by the Indian Agriculture and Food Council.
In the last two years, over Rs 45,000 crore has directly been transferred into the accounts of the farmers on the procurement of their crops, besides Rs 428 crore for the implementation of different schemes in agriculture,” said the CM during his Budget address. He said the government was actively promoting cultivation and consumption of millets in the state.
Major initiatives
- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Antyodyaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana to provide assistance in case of death or disablity of a member of a family having annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh
- Creation of Department of State Audit for excercising due process in govt and local body expenditures, safeguarding govt assests and checking the misuse of resources
- Nutri-Cereal Research Station being established by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University at Gokalpur (Bhiwani) will be functional in 2023
- A project worth Rs 27 cr being prepared to promote cultivation of millets through cluster demonstration, distribution of hybrid seeds, certified seed production, integrated pest management
- Target set for adoption of natural farming over 20K acres
- Three training centres to be opened in Hisar, Jind and Sirsa
- Target set to cultivate paddy in at least two lakh acres through direct seeding
- Target set to cultivate summer moong on one lakh acres
- Honey quality laboratory to be set up and honey trade policy to be prepared to facilitate beekeepers market honey through auctions
- Haryana Pashudhan Utthan Mission will execute a scheme for entrepreneurship development in the animal husbandary sector
- 70 mobile verterinary units to be set up under PPP mode to provide veterinary services at doorstep
- Four veterinary polyclinics to be opened in Palwal, Fatehabad, Mahendragarh and Ambala
- Two state-of-the-art governemnt veterinary pet clinics, to be established in Gurugram and Faridabad, to provide advanced diagnostics and treatment services
- Incubation centres to be set up to promote entrepreneurship and encourage start-ups
- Venture capital fund, in association with banks and financial institutes, to be established to provide financial support through loans and equity
- Youth policy to be prepared to include calendar of youth activities, strengthing youth clubs, programmes related to ethics and personality development, language and communication
- Mukhyamantri Kaushal Mitra Fellowship scheme to be formulated to engage youth and empower them
- Recruitment to be made on 65,000 regular posts, including Groups C and D posts through CET
- Separate engineering wing in each Zila Parishad to take up additional responsibility for maintenance of rural infrastructure
- 2,250 posts of Gram Sachiv have been created
- Three metro links from Bahadurgarh to Aasauda in Jhajjar, Southern Peripheral road to Panchgaon via Global City and Manesar, Rezangla Chowk to the IGI Airport
- Haryana Sports Academy, along with sports hostel with a capacity of 200 beds, to be set up in Ambala and Panchkula
- Elevated railway line to be laid in Bahadurgarh and Kaithal
