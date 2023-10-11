7,383 trees to be axed in Gurugram for construction of eight roads

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 10

At least 7,383 trees of various species will be axed to pave the way for the construction and widening of district/state highways linking the expressways in the Sohna area of Gurugram district, officials of the state Forest Department confirmed here today.

The Public Works Department (PWD) after preparing a detailed project report to cut the trees has sent it to the Forest Department for obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC).The Forest Department has further forwarded the PWD’s proposal to the Ministry of Environment and Forests for approval, which was still pending there for consideration and endorsement.

The PWD has said it needs to cut all these trees mentioned in the project report for the smooth and hassle-free flow of traffic without endangering the lives of commuters. The state government has already granted sanction for the construction and widening of the district/state highways linking the Delhi-Mumbai (Vadodara) Expressway.

Meanwhile, the Range Officer of the Forest Department, Sanjay Yadav, said they had received a request from the PWD to cut 7,383 trees for the construction and widening of eight roads linking the expressways.

