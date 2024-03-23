Rs 7.5 lakh stolen from ATM in Dabwali

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 22

Two masked men stole Rs 7.5 lakh from an ATM of the IDFSC Bank on the Chautala Road in Dabwali around 2.30 am today. The ATM’s operation is managed by a private security company in the NCR region. The incident came to light when the by the cleaning staff came on Friday morning.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera. The thieves entered the ATM cabin. One of them effortlessly unlocked the machine while the other sprayed paint on the CCTV camera. The footage then shows one of the thieves stepping outside for sometime. Their swift operation suggests familiarity with the ATM’s operations. Shailendra Kumar, incharge of the City Police Station, Dabwali, said the hunt was on to nab the culprits.

