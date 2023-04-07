7,500 quintals of wheat procured in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

Amid the slow arrival of wheat due to untimely rain, government agencies have started procurement in the district. However, due to high moisture content, no procurement was done until Wednesday afternoon.

Later, wheat was procured in different grain markets. So far, over 7,500 quintals of wheat has been procured, said an official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Ishwar Singh Rana, District Marketing Enforcement Officer, said until 5pm on Thursday, the amount of wheat arrival was 1,33,599 quintals, of which over 7,500 quintals was procured by different procurement agencies at Taraori, Indri, Karnal, Gharaunda and Assandh grain markets, he added.

The procurement agencies are citing high moisture content as a hurdle in the procurement. An official of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said the prescribed limit of moisture content is 12 per cent but the crop that has been brought in the grain markets have a moisture content of over 16 per cent. He appealed to the farmers to bring crop only after it had dried.