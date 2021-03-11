Gurugram cash van robbery: Rs 7.9 lakh more recovered, six accused held

Gurugram, April 28
The police have recovered Rs 8 lakh more from the six accused in the cash van robbery of over Rs 96 lakh.
During the police remand of the six accused, two cars, a mobile phone and fake number plate registration certification were also recovered from their possession. The six accused were produced in a city court today, which sent to judicial custody. The seventh accused involved the in loot, Jitender, is still at large.
On April 18, five persons had looted Rs 96.32 lakh from a cash van in Gurugram at gun point. The arrested accused Neel Kamal, alias Kamal, Javed, Kulbir, Gulab and Johny were on four days police remand. During remand police recovered Rs 7.90 lakh more from them. Now the total recovery of cash was Rs 78.4 lakh.
