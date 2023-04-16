7 booked for making wrong entries in PPPs

Hisar, April 15
Following a large number of complaints of errors in preparation of the Parivar Pehchan Patras (PPP) known as Family IDs, the district administration had detected fraud committed by Common Service Centre (CSC) operators.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer Neeraj got a case registered against CSC operators and other accomplices who used to make unauthorised amendments in the columns of the PPPs and extort money from people.
On the complaint of the ADC, the Uklana police station has registered a case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC, Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act and Sections 35 and 36 of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021. The accused include Amit Kumar, a CSC operator in Uklana. The complainant revealed that during preliminary inquiry, Amit Kumar admitted the involvement of some other CSC operator Sunil Kumar of Parbhuwala village. Others involved in the illegal activity include Pradeep Sheoran, Amit, Sonu, Jagdish and Surender.
Revealing the modus operandi of the accused, the complainant stated that they showed a woman as ‘construction worker’ in the Family ID and also split the ID. The accused used to do these changes in the module of the Family IDs by charging Rs 500 to Rs 1,800 depending upon the nature of ‘change’. The sources said the fraud of amendments in the Family IDs was committed to get benefits of the government schemes and grants from various departments, including the Labour Department.
