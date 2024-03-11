Yamunanagar: 7 booked for taking Rs 37 lakh loan on fake documents

Yamunanagar, March 10
The police yesterday booked seven persons for allegedly procuring a loan of Rs 37.50 lakh from a private bank on fake documents.
The suspects were identified as Kartik Talwar, his mother Asha Talwar, both residents of Yamunanagar; Amit Kumar of Karnal district; Vijay Kumar and Sukhwinder Singh, both residents of Ladwa; Surinder Kaur of Bilaspur; and Rekha Rani of Karnal district.
On the complaint of a bank employee, Sajjan Kumar, a case was registered against the suspects at the City police station.The complainant told the police that the suspects submitted fake documents related to the ownership of a piece of land and procured a loan of Rs 37.50 lakh.
The matter came to light when the suspects stopped paying the instalments of the loan.
