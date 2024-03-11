Yamunanagar: 7 booked for taking Rs 37 lakh loan on fake documents

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 10

The police yesterday booked seven persons for allegedly procuring a loan of Rs 37.50 lakh from a private bank on fake documents.

The suspects were identified as Kartik Talwar, his mother Asha Talwar, both residents of Yamunanagar; Amit Kumar of Karnal district; Vijay Kumar and Sukhwinder Singh, both residents of Ladwa; Surinder Kaur of Bilaspur; and Rekha Rani of Karnal district.

On the complaint of a bank employee, Sajjan Kumar, a case was registered against the suspects at the City police station.The complainant told the police that the suspects submitted fake documents related to the ownership of a piece of land and procured a loan of Rs 37.50 lakh.

The matter came to light when the suspects stopped paying the instalments of the loan.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Yamunanagar