7 held for Rs 64L cyber fraud in Gurugram

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested seven persons in a fraud case of over Rs 64 lakh. A senior police official said out of the defrauded amount, Rs 20 lakh had been frozen.

According to the police, a woman had lodged a complaint on February 27, stating that she was duped by the accused, who had promised her profitable returns on investment in the stock market. Following this, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime (East) police station.

The accused were identified as Anshul Yadav, Jitender Jasaiwal, Harshit Yadav, Yashwant, Ankur Sharma, Manoj Saini and Shailender.