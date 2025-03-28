DT
Home / Haryana / 7 held for Rs 64L cyber fraud in Gurugram

7 held for Rs 64L cyber fraud in Gurugram

The Gurugram cyber police have arrested seven persons in a fraud case of over Rs 64 lakh. A senior police official said out of the defrauded amount, Rs 20 lakh had been frozen. According to the police, a woman had...
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:09 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The Gurugram cyber police have arrested seven persons in a fraud case of over Rs 64 lakh. A senior police official said out of the defrauded amount, Rs 20 lakh had been frozen.

According to the police, a woman had lodged a complaint on February 27, stating that she was duped by the accused, who had promised her profitable returns on investment in the stock market. Following this, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime (East) police station.

The accused were identified as Anshul Yadav, Jitender Jasaiwal, Harshit Yadav, Yashwant, Ankur Sharma, Manoj Saini and Shailender.

