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Home / Haryana / 7 hockey players get rousing welcome in Sonepat

7 hockey players get rousing welcome in Sonepat

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madaan with Asian Games hockey heroes on Tuesday. tribune photo
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Residents on Tuesday welcomed their hockey heroes who bagged gold medals in the Asian Games in Japan, on their return back home. Players Neha, Jyoti, Sakshi Rana and Shilpi Dabas (women’s team) and Sumit, Abhishek and Yashdeep Siwach (men’s team) belong to Sonepat.

MLA Nikhil Madaan felicitated all seven players and participated in their victory procession.

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He said the daughters of Haryana have proven their mettle in the field of sports.

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The women players were accompanied with Arjun awardee Pritam Siwach as they are students of the Hockey Academy being run by Siwach. People welcomed them with garlands of currency notes and flowers.

Mohan Lal Badoli, Chairman of the Haryana Bureau of Public Enterprises; Mayor Rajiv Jain; Dronacharya Awardee Om Prakash; Dhayanchand Awardee Kuldeep Malik; and Olympic gold medallist hockey player Harwinder Singh were among those who honoured the players.

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