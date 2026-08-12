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Home / Haryana / 7 injured as tractor-trailer overturns on Delhi-Jaipur highway

7 injured as tractor-trailer overturns on Delhi-Jaipur highway

The heavy vehicle was hit by a truck; police have registered a case

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 06:14 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Seven persons, including two women, were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Dharuhera town in Rewari district on Wednesday.

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The accident occurred when a tractor-trailer carrying construction labourers overturned after being hit by a truck.

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Seven persons, including the tractor operator and two women, were injured in the accident.

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The injured were rushed to a hospital. The condition of tractor operator Raju and a woman labourer, Babita, is stated to be serious.

The police have registered a case.

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