7 injured as tractor-trailer overturns on Delhi-Jaipur highway
The heavy vehicle was hit by a truck; police have registered a case
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Seven persons, including two women, were injured in a road accident on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Dharuhera town in Rewari district on Wednesday.
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The accident occurred when a tractor-trailer carrying construction labourers overturned after being hit by a truck.
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Seven persons, including the tractor operator and two women, were injured in the accident.
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The injured were rushed to a hospital. The condition of tractor operator Raju and a woman labourer, Babita, is stated to be serious.
The police have registered a case.
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