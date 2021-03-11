7 injured in road mishap

Gurugram: A car allegedly rammed into a Canter on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Thursday, leaving seven persons injured. The complaint was filed by the driver of the Canter. It is alleged that the driver of the SUV was driving in inebriated state. OC
Three run over by train
Yamunanagar: A woman and her two children came under a train near Pansara village. The victims are Komal, her son Tarun (4) and daughter Harshita (7). While the daughter died on the spot, the mother and the son sustained injuries. TNS
Woman held for kidnapping
Gurugram: A woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from Sector 40. The police identified the kidnapper with the help of CCTV.
Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail
In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months
