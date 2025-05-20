7 juveniles detained in Kaithal double murder case

In a swift action in the double murder of two teenagers from Barta village, the Kaithal police have detained seven juveniles. However, the officials are also investigating the involvement of others in this case. The detained minors were produced in court, which has sent them to a juvenile detention centre.

All the accused are between the ages of 15 and 16. Based on preliminary findings, police believe the motive behind the crime was retaliation over the alleged harassment of the two accused juveniles' sisters by the victims.

Providing details, DSP (Headquarters) Kaithal, Bir Bhan, said that the bodies of Arman (16) and Prince (14), both residents of Barta village, were found near a drain on Monday.

On the complaint of Rohtash, Prince's father, a case has been registered under Sections 190, 191(3), 103, 61(2), and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Superintendent of Police Astha Modi also visited the crime scene and directed officials to ensure a thorough investigation.

Rohtash alleged that his son Prince and his nephew Arman had gone missing on the evening of May 18 after going out for a walk. When they did not return, a search operation was launched, and their bodies were found the next morning near a drain.

Both bodies bore deep injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons, particularly on the head and other parts, indicating a brutal attack, the DSP said.

The post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the families, who cremated them on Monday evening.

The DSP further said the investigation revealed that a few days before the incident, two youths from the same village had visited the victims’ homes and accused them of harassing their sisters, warning them of serious consequences if the behaviour continued.

He maintained that the investigation is ongoing. "Out of nine teenagers, seven have been identified and detained by the police. We are checking the involvement of others in this case," said the DSP.