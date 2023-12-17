7 minor students hurt as car hits autorickshaw

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 16

Seven minor school students, including five girls, travelling in an autorickshaw were injured after a speeding car collided with their vehicle near Bhopani village in the city this morning.

The accident took place at about 8.15 am, when the autorickshaw was taking the students to their school located in the Greater Faridabad area. It overturned after it was hit by a car, resulting in injuries to the students. The car driver fled from the spot, leaving his car behind. Rajesh, driver of the autorickshaw, claimed that the rashly driven car led to the accident.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, and most of them were discharged by the evening. A case has been registered.

#Faridabad