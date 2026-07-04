A seven-month-old male leopard reportedly died after battling a serious illness in Yamunanagar district. Preliminary post-mortem findings indicate that the animal was suffering from Canine Distemper Virus (CDV), a highly contagious viral disease that affects wild carnivores.

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According to information, the sick leopard was rescued by a team of Wildlife Department from Kalesar National Park, close to Sahzadwala village of Yamunanagar district on June 29, but it reportedly died on the way to hospital for treatment.

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Later, it was taken to Chaudhary Surinder Singh Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, situated in Ban Santour area of the district for a post-mortem.

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The post-mortem was conducted by a team of three veterinary doctors — Dr Vikrant, Dr Prashant Tiwari and Dr Rahul — under the guidance of senior veterinary expert Dr Sukhbir Nain on June 30.

Dr Sukhbir Nain said that the preliminary examination revealed severe damage to the leopard’s liver, heart, kidney and intestines.

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“Internal bleeding was also found in the intestines, along with serious complications affecting the respiratory system. These symptoms suggest infection with Canine Distemper Virus,” said Dr Sukhbir Nain.

He said that CDV generally spreads through contact with infected domestic dogs or other wild carnivorous animals. However, infected animals often isolate themselves from others, reducing the chances of widespread transmission.

The cremation was carried out at Elephant Rescue Center as per the prescribed protocol to prevent any risk of infection.

The samples of viscera have been sent to a laboratory for a detailed analysis to confirm the exact cause of death.

As per available information, the Wildlife department has intensified surveillance in and around Kalesar National Park following the incident and the officers of the department have reportedly directed its field staff to remain vigilant and immediately report any sick or injured wild animal, so that timely rescue and treatment could be provided.