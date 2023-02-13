7 of Adani Group staff booked for forging signatures

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, February 12

Following the directions of Home Minister Anil Vij, the district police have booked eight persons, including three directors of Adani Agri Logistics (Panipat) and four other employees of Adani Group and a stamp vendor, in Gurugram for allegedly preparing forged papers to show the purchase of land of a farmer of Naultha village in the district.

An elderly farmer Bani Singh and his son Jitender Kumar of Naultha had approached the Home Minister in this regard. After that, the police registered a case against eight persons — Pawan Kumar Mittal, Puneep Mehandiratta and Amit Kumar all are directors in Adani Agri Logistics, while four other employees Ajay Sharma of Adani Pakshi Logistics, Rajiv Sandhu, Rajpal of the Adani Agri Logistics, and the company Adani Agri Logistics Panipat, Pradeep Khanna, a stamp vendor at Gurugram — under Sections 420, 423, 467, 468, 471, 474, 506 and 120B of the IPC and began a probe in the matter.

Jitender Kumar, on behalf of his father Bani Singh of Naultha village, in his complaint to the Home Minister Anil Vij, said they owned 2.5 acres in Naultha village. The Adani group had purchased land of villagers to construct their silos in Naultha village.

Jitender further said that they came to know about the matter after they received court summons in September 2021 about a case filed against them by the accused on the basis of forged documents, including agreement and payment receipt, that they had prepared for grabbing their agricultural land.

All documents were prepared by officials of the company by forging their signatures as these were checked by a handwriting expert on the directions of the court, he said.

Jitender said he met Home Minister Anil Vij in Haryana Secretariat on November 2 and showed him all documents, after which the minister directed to inquire the matter within 20 days.

But the local police didn’t call him for inquiry for around two months and filed a closure report in the matter, he said. He again approached the Home Minister on January 27 this year and showed him all documents and reports again, he said. After that, the Home Minister directed to lodge a criminal case against the employees, Jitender said.

Inspector Balraj, SHO Israna said a case had been registered against seven persons and a company on the directions of the Home Minister.

