7 roundabouts to be beautified, night road sweeping to begin in Rohtak

The Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to roll out several initiatives in the new year aimed at making the city cleaner, more beautiful and environmentally sustainable. These include the beautification of seven major roundabouts, the introduction of night road sweeping, and the establishment of a solar-powered incinerator plant for the disposal of animal carcasses.

MC Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma disclosed this on Monday while talking to mediapersons during the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Haryana Union of Working Journalists (HUWJ), where he was the chief guest. He urged both media and general public to actively support the municipal corporation’s cleanliness and beautification drive.

“The door-to-door garbage collection is being carried out across the city, with nearly 200 vehicles deployed for the task. Waste is being disposed of using scientific methods. The road sweeping work in the city will commence from January 10, for which the tender process is currently underway. Under this initiative, the sanitation workers will carry out daily road sweeping, while night sweeping will be introduced to lift garbage from markets during night hours,” said the commissioner.

The commissioner further stated that garbage dumping points across the city would be covered to ensure that waste was not visible on roads. The work order for a super sucker machine has already been issued for cleaning and removal of sludge and silt from sewers and drains.

Sharma further said as part of the city’s beautification plan, seven major chowks in Rohtak would be upgraded. Of these, four chowks were expected to be completed within one month, while the remaining three would be finished in the following month.

Highlighting a key eco-friendly initiative, the commissioner announced the MC would set up a solar-powered incinerator plant for the disposal of animal carcasses. At present, animal carcasses were buried at a designated site at Simariya village. The commissioner said the new incinerator plant would not only help protect the environment but also modernise and strengthen the city’s sanitation system.

Earlier, the commissioner was welcomed by HUWJ’s state president Manmohan Kathuria and treasurer Lokesh Jain.