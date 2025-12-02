7 schoolkids among 10 hurt as 2 buses collide in Rohtak

Ten persons, including seven schoolchildren, were injured when two school buses collided near Lakhan Majra village on Monday. The injured were taken to a community health centre, from where three of them, including two students, were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, due to their serious injuries. Their condition is, however, stated to be stable.

The district police authorities have ordered an inquiry into the accident. Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta and Superintendent of Police (SP) Surendra Singh Bhoria visited the trauma centre to enquire about the well-being of the injured. The mishap took place in the morning when a private school bus carrying over 10 students collided with another bus of a private school in Jind. While one bus overturned, the other also suffered a significant damage.

Passersby rushed to the scene after hearing the cries of the students. The police took the injured to the local health centre. The drivers of both buses and another person were among the injured. According to reports, the Jind school bus was returning from a wedding function when the accident occurred.

“The accident took place when a school bus from Jind district hit the rear of the bus belonging to a local private school. Two injured schoolchildren were taken to the trauma centre for treatment. While one child was given primary care and sent home immediately, the other was discharged after necessary tests and treatment,” said DC Sachin Gupta. The DC directed private schools to put in place necessary security protocols for safe operation of school buses. He emphasised that special arrangements should be made to ensure children’s safety in the winter season and foggy weather.

“The district administration will also conduct a special inspection drive of buses in view of the winter season and foggy conditions. The sub-divisional committee will check the buses thoroughly,” he added.

The DC directed the school owners to ensure that the buses are equipped with all safety systems. These include speed governors, functional CCTV cameras (on the front and inside the bus), GPS system, firefighting equipment, a fully stocked first-aid kit, emergency exits and window grilles.

Meanwhile, SP Surendra Singh Bhoria has ordered an investigation into the incident and directed strict action against those found guilty.

“In coordination with the district administration, we inspect school buses regularly. As part of the campaign, the drivers undergo medical examination and their antecedents are also verified. School bus drivers are made aware of traffic rules and regulations. The government has established specific rules for the buses and any school found violating these rules will face a strict action,” said the SP.