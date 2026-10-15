7-year-old falls into open drain in Panipat while returning from school, rescued by locals

The lethargic and negligent working style of a contractor agency engaged by the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, has now become a threat to human lives in the city.

A seven-year-old child fell into an open drain near Radha Enclave on Thursday afternoon. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

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However, locals immediately rushed to the child’s rescue, pulled him out of the drain and saved his life. The drain is around seven to eight feet deep.

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According to the video, the child, who was carrying a schoolbag on his shoulders, was seen trying to cross the open drain from one corner. However, he lost his grip and slipped into the drain.

As soon as the child fell into the drain, people nearby rushed to the spot, pulled him out and saved his life. The incident occurred at around 1:35 pm while the child was returning home from school.

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The child was a Class II student at a private school in the vicinity. His father works at a godown, and the family lives in Radha Enclave.

JE suspended; committee formed

Taking serious note of the incident in which a seven-year-old child fell, Dr Pankaj Rao, Commissioner, MC, suspended JE Parminder Kumar for allegedly failing to discharge his official duties and responsibilities. His negligence in the performance of his assigned duties was viewed seriously.

Commissioner Dr Rao further stated that a three-member committee, headed by Vivek Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner, MC, had been constituted to inquire into the incident in detail and ensure a transparent investigation. The committee has been directed to submit a detailed report within a week, the Commissioner said.

This was not the first incident of someone falling into an open drain in Ward No. 3 of the city. Three similar incidents had earlier been reported in the area, and CCTV footage of all three incidents also went viral on social media last month.

In September, three such incidents were reported from the same area. In one incident, a woman fell into a deep drain; in another, two youths riding a motorcycle fell into an open manhole; and in the third, a youth fell into an uncovered sewage manhole.

Notably, the MC had awarded a contract to an agency for laying potable water and sewage lines. The road from Bhawna Chowk to Bichpadi Turn was dug up for the work around seven months ago. However, the contractor failed to barricade the excavated areas, leaving the drains and other hazardous spots exposed.

After the first incident, in which a woman fell into an open drain, MC Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rao, along with Mayor Komal Saini, visited the area and directed the contractor to barricade the excavated areas and cover the drains. The MC Commissioner had also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the contractor agency, and a notice had already been served on it.