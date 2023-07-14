7-year-old girl killed, 2 injured in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 13

A 7-year-old girl was killed while her father and brother were critically injured when a car coming from the wrong side hit their scooty in the Palam Vihar area on Thursday. The driver was arrested and his vehicle was seized from the spot. An FIR has been registered against him at the Palam Vihar police station.

The accident took place at 8 am when Gurmeet Singh, along with his daughter Sahajpreet Kaur and 10-year-old son Arshdeep Singh, was headed to Rotary Public School.

In her complaint to the police, Kanwaljit Kaur, wife of Gurmeet Singh, said:”My husband Gurmeet Singh and both the children fell on the road as soon as their scooter was hit by the car coming from the wrong side. My daughter died on the spot. My husband is being treated in a private hospital.”

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver, Dhirender (32), a resident of Dharm Colony, under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence) and 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at the Palam Vihar police station. “A medical examination of the accused was conducted. He, however, was not found drunk. The questioning is on,” said inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO, Palam Vihar police station.

#Gurugram