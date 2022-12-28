7 years on, Gurugram cremation ground row yet to be resolved

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 27

A cremation ground at C-1 block of Palam Vihar has been a bone of contention between the locals and residents of Sarai village here for the past seven years. Now, the locals have submitted a memorandum with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to shift the cremation ground, which is surrounded by C-1 block of the colony.

Approached HC The RWA had also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the matter. The HC directed the MCG to take the decision in accordance with the law. Residents misled The developer mentioned the ground as a park. We realised it was a cremation ground only after the foundations of our houses had been laid. Krishan Singh, Resident

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the colony has filed a complaint with MCG after the villagers started construction on the ground recently, which is spread on 600 square yards. The residents have been demanding to shift the crematorium from the area since 2015.

A local resident said they approached the civic body authorities after the villagers started construction work on the land last week. The residents objected to the construction and called the police. However, since the land is under the jurisdiction of the civic body, police did not take action, he added.

The residents said they were misled by the builders when they purchased plots in the area. The RWA has been trying to resolve the matter for year. The association and people maintaining the cremation ground have held several meetings with the developer and MCG officials in this regard, but to no avail.