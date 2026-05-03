7 years on, Samalkha railway overbridge project still in limbo

The construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) on the Delhi–Ambala railway line near Manana village in the Samalkha constituency has become an example of negligence and the lethargic attitude of both the contractor agency and the PWD (B&R) Department. The final deadline ended in 2021, but the work is still incomplete.

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Enraged over the delay in construction, hundreds of villagers protested against PWD officials on Sunday and demanded that the ROB be completed at the earliest. The protesters raised slogans against the department’s sluggish approach. The residents blocked traffic for around one hour, causing disruption.

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Upon receiving information, Sub-Inspector Deepak and the SHO reached the spot, pacified the protesters, and brought the protest to an end.

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According to available information, the PWD (B&R) Department awarded a ₹17.39 crore tender in 2019 to PS Infrabuild Private Limited for the construction and three-year maintenance of the railway overbridge.

The contractor began construction work in May 2020. As per the agreement, the project was to be completed within 18 months, with a deadline of November 2021.

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Sources said the agency was required to construct a 672.86-metre-long and 10-metre-wide ROB, including a 67.36-metre portion under the Railways.

Subsequently, a new deadline of January 2026 was set, but that too has not been met. The construction remains incomplete.

The protesting villagers alleged that the ROB and underpass construction began seven years ago, yet only about 20 percent of the work has been completed so far.

They further claimed that the under-construction ROB and underpass have caused significant inconvenience to residents of more than 10 villages, including Dhodhpur, Narayna, Khalila, Wazirpur, Titana, Didwari and Manana.

Amit Rathee, a resident of Manana, said that people are forced to travel more than 12 kilometres via Kiwana village to reach Samalkha. The villagers also alleged that school and college students are severely affected, as they lose valuable time every day.

Praveen (husband of the sarpanch), Sandeep Rathi, Dilbag Rathi, Ishwar Chand Rathi, Narender, Billu, Lalit, Pratap, and other villagers warned that if construction work is not resumed at the earliest, they will be forced to hold a large-scale protest.

Notably, Samalkha MLA Manmohan Bhadana has visited the site twice to review the progress of the ROB and underpass and has pulled up both officials and the contractor for their slow pace of work.

Recently, MLA Bhadana again visited the site, reprimanded the officials and contractor, and set a new deadline of June 30 this year for completion.

Additionally, the matter has been raised on the CM Window, and a complaint was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner during the ‘Samadhan Shivir’ by Advocate Joginder Pal Singh Rathee, a resident of Manana village.

In a recent RTI reply, PWD officials in Panipat stated that the delay was caused by multiple factors not solely attributable to the contractor; therefore, no penalty has been imposed. They also confirmed that no re-tender has been issued and that the work continues with the same agency, Amit Rathee added.