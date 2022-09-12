7-yr-old dies in road mishap in Yamunanagar village

Yamunanagar, September 11
A seven-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a tractor-trailer in Mahilawali village of Yamunanagar.
The deceased has been identified as Damanpreet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhwinder Singh said that his grandson was riding his bicycle near their house on Friday evening when a tractor-trailer hit him. He died on the spot. A case was registered against Israar, driver of the tractor-trailer, at Sadar police station.
