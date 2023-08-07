7-yr-old killed by speeding truck in Faridabad

PTI

Faridabad, August 6

A seven-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding truck in the Green Field Colony of Faridabad on Sunday, the police said. An FIR was registered at Sector 31 police station and a search launched for the truck driver, who fled with his vehicle.

The victim, identified as Aadi, was riding his bicycle outside the family’s home in Green Field Colony when he was crushed by the truck, the police said. Aadi was a student of Class III in a Saket school. His father Ravi Kumar is the examination observer at a university.

Kumar said his son was cycling on the road near the house when the truck came at high speed from the side of the water tank and hit him. He died on the spot.

#Faridabad