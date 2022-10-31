 70.7% turnout in Haryana Ph-I panchayat elections : The Tribune India

70.7% turnout in Haryana Ph-I panchayat elections

Maximum 77.9 per cent voting in Panchkula

Women show their voter cards in Bhiwani on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

Nearly 70.7 per cent people cast their ballot to elect members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis in nine districts of Haryana during phase one of the elections to the panchayati raj institutions. The result will be declared on November 27 after the three-phase polling concludes. Panchkula recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.9 per cent followed by Yamunanagar at 76.2 per cent, while at 66.7, Jhajjar registered the lowest voting percentage. A total 35,09,333 of the 49,64,354 voters exercised their franchise in the elections across the state.

Voting peaceful

  • State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said polling was peaceful
  • EVMs malfunctioned at some places, which were replaced immediately

While no untoward incident was reported from any of the nine districts where votes were cast, a case was registered at Pundri against a Zila Parishad candidate, Neha Tanwar and her husband, Vikas Tanwar, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by donating Rs 51,000 to a temple.

In Jhajjar, residents of Nevada village, having 814 voters, boycotted the poll stating that no one from their village had been able to win in the past several elections. They maintained that they had lesser votes than adjoining Mundahera village and candidates from Mundahera won the poll each time.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh said only one vote was polled in Nevada village. “The row between the two villages is the reason behind the boycott,” he said.

In Mahendragarh, residents of Khatodara village did not participate in the polling in protest against a gram panchayat candidate, Harpal, alias Babli, going “missing” last night. They staged a dharna in the village, demanding that the candidate be “recovered” at the earliest.

Villagers of Chabri and Bhidtana in Jind abstained from voting, demanding connectivity of their villages with the nearest highway. They also announced a fine of Rs 5 lakh on anyone who went against their decision to cast vote. In Yamunanagar, a presiding officer on election duty in Fatehpur village was found dead though no foul play is suspected. The first phase of polling was held in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti members and 175 zila parishad members.

The first phase of voting to elect sarpanches and panches will be held on November 2 and the result will be declared the same day.

As many as 133 sarpanches and 17,158 panches had been elected unanimously ahead of the poll, while 56 had been elected unanimously to the panchayat samitis.

The second phase of voting will be held on November 9 to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members, while panches and sarpanches will be elected on November 12 in nine other districts.

The final phase of polling in the remaining three districts to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on November 22 and the poll to elect sarpanches and panches will be held on November 25.

The results of the poll for sarpanches and panches will be declared the same day after the end of polling, while the result of zila parishad and panchayat samiti poll will be declared on November 27 after completion of all three phases. There are a total of 6,220 gram panchayats, 143 panchayat samitis, and 22 zila parishads in Haryana. The voter count for the panchayat poll is 1.20 crore, including over 56 lakh women.

