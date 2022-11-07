70% candidates appeared in CET, says HSSC Chairman

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 6

About 7,53,000 candidates appeared in the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted in four shifts in two days and the percentage of candidates who appeared for the examination was about 70 per cent.

Giving details, the Chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Bhopal Singh, said CET was conducted in a systematic and smooth manner. He thanked the Haryana Government for making arrangements for free travel of candidates, which was a commendable step. He said a total of 9,52,408 candidates out of 10,78,864 applicants had downloaded their admit cards. On the basis of these downloaded admit cards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the examination in four phases on November 5 and 6 in 17 districts of Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh. The maximum number of 65 centres were set up in Hisar and the least nine centres in Yamunanagar in view of the annual Kapal Mochan Mela being organised there.

Bhopal Singh Khadri said the commission also assigned duties of its members and employees along with that of the NTA. He and the Secretary of the commission were keeping a close watch on the activities in all districts and centres from the control room built in his office and if any deficiency was noticed, it was being removed immediately after contacting his team. The complaints coming on the toll free number located in the office was being directly sent to the NTA. The complaint was being resolved by officials of the NTA. The Nodal Officer of the commission, CT Observer and Secretary of the commission Virat played an important role in conducting the examination.

Panipat: Around 67 per cent candidates appeared in the common eligibility test (CET) held at 44 centres in Sonepat. The figure was 69 per cent in Panipat. The exam was conducted peacefully in both districts and no untoward incident was reported.

As many as 26,150 candidates out of 37,687 appeared in the examination in Panipat today, said DC Sushil Kumar Sarwan. In Sonepat, 21,438 aspirants appeared in the examination, while 10,389 remained absent, said DC Lalit Siwach.

#Panchkula #Panchkula