70 fresh cases of stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 31

The state recorded 70 fresh active fire locations (AFLs) over the past 24 hours, taking the total count of such cases to 1,995 this season.

The number this year is, however, much less in comparison to that recorded in the corresponding period last year. As many as 2,914 cases were reported in the state till October 31 last year.

With 523 cases, Kaithal district is at the top of the tally, followed by Fatehabad (302), Karnal (249), Kurukshetra (284), Jind (195) and Ambala (167). As many as 115 cases have been reported in Yamunanagar, 52 in Sirsa, 34 in Hisar, 29 in Palwal, 28 in Panipat, 15 in Sonepat and one case each in Faridabad and Jhajjar.

An official of the Agriculture Department said the number of cases was less in comparison to the last year so far. It is the result of joint efforts by teams of various departments that not only keep a vigil on stubble burning, but also encourage farmers to utilise it.

An incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre given to farmers for not burning stubble was also helping in improving the situation. Initiatives towards promoting the use of machines that help in disposing of crop waste were also contributing a lot in checking the menace, he said.