70% green belts in Gurugram covered with debris, civic body puts plan in place

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 9

With more than 70 percent of green belts and empty plots in Gurugram being covered with construction debris dumped illegally, the local Municipal Corporation plans to revive its construction and demolition (C & D) waste management policy.

After being declared the best in the NCR for its C & D waste management policy in 2020 by the Niti Aayog, Gurugram is facing a debris management crisis.

The city neither has a vendor nor a mechanism for the doorstep lifting of waste and penalisation of defaulters since 2021. This has not just led to illegal dumping across the city, but also caused a major dip in revenue collected in the form of fines.

The city had generated more than Rs 4 crore in revenue from doorstep waste lifting and penalisations in 2020. The figure stood at more than Rs 2 crore in 2021 and dropped to Rs 61 lakh in 2022.

At any given point of time, the city has about 5,000 construction or demolition projects. With a daily production of around 400 metric tonnes of C & D waste in addition to over 7 lakh legacy debris, the MC now plans to resolve the crisis before monsoon.

A 2022 survey by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had found that drains clogged by debris was the major reason behind waterlogging in the city.

PC Meena, MC Commissioner, said: “There is rampant illegal dumping and defaulters are walking free. The MC is working on reviving the waste management system to lift the debris and form teams to check the dumping mafia.”

A survey by the MC has highlighted the waste menace at various points, including Sector 29 and 45, the Gurugram-Faridabad road and the Aravallis. Environmentalists have been repeatedly raising the matter, saying that the debris is destroying natural aquifers.

“The jungle has been turned into a dumpyard. Truckloads of debris are dumped here. This will kill the ecosystem of the Aravallis,” said local environmentalist Jitender Bhadana. The MC had paired up with a waste management vendor and cleared 1.25 lakh tonnes of C & D waste in 2020. But the situation deteriorated later.