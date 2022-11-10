70 per cent cast vote in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 9

Amid tight security arrangements, voting for the 25 Zila Parishad seats and the 196 wards of Panchayat Samiti went off peacefully in 892 booths across the district today.

A total of 239 candidates were in the fray for the post of member ZP, while there are 200 wards for panchayat samiti in the district. Of these, four members have been elected unopposed. On the remaining wards, 880 candidates were contesting.

Technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) delayed the commencement of the polling process at a couple of booths. At a booth in Badagaon, supporters of a candidate created ruckus as the EVM was not working properly due to which polling was suspended for some time. The candidate also reached there and raised the issue with the authorities. The issue was resolved. — TNS

#karnal