70 St Lawrence teachers honoured at ‘Guru Abhinandan’ ceremony in Yamunanagar

St Lawrence International School, Pabni Road, Jagadhri, and St Lawrence International School, Shahpur Road, Vyasapur, jointly organised a ‘Guru Abhinandan’ teachers’ felicitation ceremony under the aegis of the Shree Siddhivinayak Educational Trust.

The event was held under the chairpersonship of Rajni Sehgal and dedicated to the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India and an eminent educationist.

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The ceremony commenced with the lighting of a lamp by chairman MK Sehgal, chairperson Rajni Sehgal, and other dignitaries.

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The programme began with prayers and Ganesh Vandana, followed by vibrant cultural performances, including songs, dances, poetry, skits, and entertaining activities presented by teachers from both campuses.

An audio-visual presentation titled ‘Vision to legacy’ showcased the schools’ achievements, vision, and journey. The highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of the Lifetime Achievement Award upon GB Gupta in recognition of his exceptional and long-standing contribution to education and society.

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Addressing the gathering, MK Sehgal emphasised that teachers were the architects of society and the nation’s future. Rajni Sehgal said that honouring teachers is a tribute to education, values and dedication.

A total of 70 teachers were felicitated for their outstanding performance in academic excellence, administrative efficiency, professional conduct, co-curricular and sports activities, student care, community participation, special achievements and leadership.