70% units in Faridabad function from non-industrial areas

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 28

Nearly 70 per cent of the industrial units in the city are located in non-conforming industrial areas, including residential sectors.

Units ineligible for loans Manufacturing units functioning from these areas are ineligible for loans, no-objection certificate of the pollution board, other licences and documents, and even authorised water and sewerage connections. The poor infrastructure has hampered the growth of the industry,” says an entrepreneur Over 17,500 units in non-industrial areas In a survey conducted 11 years ago, 23 clusters where 16,800 industrial units were identified which were situated in such areas.

Out of the around 25,000 industrial units in the city, nearly 17,500 function from non-conforming areas

In 2008, the Faridabad MC had adopted a resolution for regularising the clusters that had 80 per cent or more industrial units

Despite direction from the Chief Minister, no progress has been made in this regard

The localities that have more than 70 per cent or more industrial constituent include Sarurpur, Mujheri, Gazipur, Mujesar, Bajri, New DLF, SGM Nagar, Jawahar Colony, Indira Colony, Krishna Colony, Malerna road, Gurukul, Kharkhana Bagh, Ajronda and Dabua-Pali.

Entrepreneurs claim that mixing up of the industry with residential and commercial areas has led to poor civic amenities. “Manufacturing units functioning from these areas are ineligible for loans, no-objection certificate of the pollution board, other licences and documents and even authorised water and sewerage connections. The poor infrastructure has hampered the growth of the industry,” says an entrepreneur. Residents living in these areas have to deal with noise, air and water pollution, he adds.

In a survey conducted 11 years ago, 23 clusters where 16,800 industrial units were identified which were situated in such areas. Sources in the district administration claim that this number has increased over the years. “Out of the around 25,000 industrial units in the city, nearly 17,500 function from non-conforming areas. This has resulted in problems for both the industry and residents,” an official of the district administration says.

People set up industries in these areas due to theunavailability of affordable plots in regularised zones, he adds.

In 2008, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad had adopted a resolution for regularising the clusters that had 80 per cent or more industrial units.

The Chief Minister has issued directions to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation to prepare a draft and a report of the units operating in such areas in 2021. But no progress has been made in this regard.

Rajiv Chawla, president of the Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India says, “The demand for regularising such zones is being raised for several years. Due to delay in this process, both the industrial units and the residents are suffering.”

Ramneek Prabhakar, general secretary of the Manufacturing Association of Faridabad, says the industry contributes an annual revenue of more than Rs 1,600 crore to the city, but the infrastructure is still in bad shape in the industrial pockets.

A senior official of the Municipal Corporation claims that the issue is under consideration of the authorities concerned.