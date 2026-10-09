70-yr-old Sirsa swimmer makes a splash at Asian championship, bags two medals

Retired Army officer and swimming coach from Sirsa Captain Gugan Singh (70) made a remarkable splash at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship in Bengaluru, bagging gold and silver medals.

Competing in the 70-74 age category, Singh clinched gold in the 200m backstroke and silver in the 100m backstroke, showcasing his fitness and determination against swimmers from across Asia on Friday. The championship reportedly featured over 2,200 participants.

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His impressive performance has also earned him selection to represent India at the Swimming Masters World Cup in Malaysia, scheduled to begin on November 21.

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A retired Indian Army veteran, Singh served with the Rajput Regiment as a gunnery and marksmanship instructor, training thousands of personnel. He also worked as an Army swimming coach before retiring with the rank of Honorary Captain.

Before his latest success, he had won three medals at national-level competitions.

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Since 2004, Singh has been coaching swimmers at Shah Satnam Ji Boys’ Educational Institute in Sirsa. Over the past two decades, he has helped nurture young talent, with several of his trainees going on to win medals at international competitions. Singh credited his achievement to discipline and family support.