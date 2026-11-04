700 bags of subsidised urea seized in Hisar over suspected diversion to industries

A joint team of the Agriculture Department and Hisar police seized around 700 bags of urea fertiliser, allegedly being diverted for industrial use, from a godown in Talwandi Rana village of the district on Tuesday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising CIA staff of the Hisar police and officials of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department raided the godown, reportedly owned by a person identified as Ram Niwas. A manager was present at the premises when the team arrived.

Advertisement

An official involved in the raid said around 700 bags of urea fertiliser, meant for distribution among farmers at subsidised rates, were stored in the godown. A 45-kg bag of urea is sold to farmers for Rs 268, against its original price of Rs 1,967.

Advertisement

The officials found that the godown was allegedly being used to transfer subsidised urea into bags meant for industrial supply.

The Agriculture Department officials have submitted a complaint to the police seeking registration of a criminal case. The joint team carried out the operation for nearly four hours.

Advertisement

The police have detained the godown manager, who was present at the spot. Further probe is on.