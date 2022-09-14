Rs 706-cr power theft detected in 5 years: Discom MD

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 13

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Managing Director PC Meena has said that theft of electricity worth Rs 706.82 crore was detected and Rs 378.33 crore recovered from the defaulters over the past 5 years. Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mewat, Rewari and Narnaul are covered by the DHBVN.

In the current financial year, electricity theft worth Rs 51.21 crore was detected and Rs 31.22-crore fine collected till last month, he added. The meters of 61,649 consumers were checked by the DHBVN joint checking team and 13,242 cases of power theft detected, Meena said.

The DHBVN has reduced technical and distribution losses significantly by technological intervention and theft detection. It is adopting multipronged approach to curb T&D losses, including technical augmentation of the existing distribution network, increasing HT to LT ratio to reduce technical losses, discouraging theft by increasing HT lines and intensive and targeted theft detection programme on high-loss feeders.

In 2021-22, electricity theft worth Rs 156.65 crore was detected and Rs 78.70-crore fine collected from the defaulters. The meters of 1,81,078 consumers were checked by the joint checking team of the discom and 45,470 cases of theft detected that year. In all, 42,501 FIRs were lodged in such cases.

In 2020-21, electricity theft worth Rs 163.66 crore was detected and a fine of Rs 85.83 crore collected. That year, the meters of 1,46,645 consumers were checked and 48,791 cases of power theft detected. The number of FIRs lodged in such cases was 43,716.

In 2019-20, electricity theft worth Rs 82.29 crore was caught and Rs 54.04-crore fine collected. The meters of 99,458 consumers were checked and 26,369 cases of power theft detected. The number of power theft FIRs filed that year stood at 20,267.

In 2018-19, electricity theft worth Rs 86.24 crore was detected and a fine of Rs 45.11 crore collected. That year, the meters of 72,690 consumers were checked and 19,868 cases of power theft detected. The number of power theft FIRs lodged that year was 15,498.

In 2017-18, electricity theft worth Rs 166.74 crore was detected and a fine of Rs 86.40 crore collected. The number of meters checked that year was 1,18,900, while 56,127 cases of power theft were detected. In all, 40,412 FIRs were lodged in such cases that year.

“Police and legal action is being taken against those who have not so far deposited the fine imposed on them for electricity theft. Electricity theft is a legal offence that invites fine and punishment. The DHBVN has launched a portal to inform about power theft. Informers are rewarded for providing such information,” Meena said.