71 deaths in six months; NHAI to hold safety audit of 100 points

  Haryana
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 23

With Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-8) accounting for the majority of fatal accidents in Gurugram, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) along with the Gurugram administration will carry out a safety audit of 100 black spots on the highway. The majority of the black spots are entry and exit points from Sirhaul to Sidhrawali. The audit will take into account the number of accidents reported to analyse the key causes of mishaps. The decision was taken in a road safety monthly meeting chaired by ADC Hitesh Meena. The NHAI has been asked to submit this report within a month.

400 accidents last year in Gurugram

Gurugram reported over 400 accidents last year. The accidents on the NH-8 have claimed 71 lives in the first six months of the year, an increase of around 24 per cent in fatalities due to crashes recorded in the same period last year

“We have been getting numerous complaints about faulty entry or exit points, illegal cuts and wrong-side driving. The NHAI has been asked to audit these and identify the reasons behind the accidents. Within a month we would know what’s wrong and resolve the same,” said Meena.

It may be noted that Gurugram reported over 400 accidents last year. The accidents on the NH-8 have claimed 71 lives in the first six months of the year, an increase of around 24 per cent in fatalities due to crashes recorded in the same period last year. Data by the traffic police shows that 57 people died in accidents on NH-8 between January and June 2022. Similarly, the number of accidents on NH-8 has also risen over the past two years. A total of 134 crashes have been recorded on the highway stretch in the city, which spans from the Sirhaul border along Delhi up to Bilaspur, in the first six months of 2023. This figure was 123 in 2022 and 80 in 2021.

The committee decided that expressway will be declared as a no-honking zone with signages informing about same being put every 200 metres. Several hospitals are located in the vicinity of the expressway and have long been demanding a check on noise pollution.

