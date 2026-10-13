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Home / Haryana / 71 drug cartels identified, dark web under lens in Haryana

71 drug cartels identified, dark web under lens in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Haryana has identified 71 drug cartels and is preparing to strengthen its crackdown on narcotics trafficking through the dark web and cryptocurrency transactions, with a specialised unit being developed to track digital networks and illicit financial flows.

The state registered 3,809 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 6,824 accused between January and September this year. Heroin seizures nearly doubled during the period, while properties worth Rs 19.52 crore linked to drug trafficking were attached.

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The details were shared by Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau ADGP Sanjay Kumar at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi today. A cyber expert has been engaged to strengthen investigations into online drug trafficking and financial transactions.

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Drug cases rise 40%

The number of NDPS cases increased 39.93% from 2,722 in January-September 2025 to 3,809 during the corresponding period this year. Arrests rose 26.53%, from 5,393 to 6,824.

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Cases involving intermediate quantities of drugs increased 50.72%, from 1,887 to 2,844, while those involving commercial quantities rose from 346 to 380.

Surge in property attachments

Properties worth Rs 19.52 crore were attached in 113 cases during the nine-month period, against Rs 5.92 crore in 49 cases last year, marking a 229.72% increase in value. Against the annual target of Rs 30 crore, proposals involving another Rs 15.09 crore are under consideration.

Since 2007, properties worth Rs 86.52 crore have been attached in 318 cases. Between 2022 and September 2026, 176 properties linked to 167 drug traffickers were demolished.

A Financial Investigation Cell has been set up at the bureau headquarters to trace illicit income and financial networks. As many as 139 police personnel have received specialised training in financial investigations.

Haul nearly doubles

Heroin seizures rose 96.16%, from 43.176 kg to 84.695 kg. Opium seizures increased from 235.550 kg to 430.326 kg, while cocaine seizures climbed from 1,004.76 grams to 2,958.757 grams.

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