71 school vehicles challaned in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani: In Fatehabad district, the district administrator’s team issued challans to 71 school vehicles on Monday. One of the drivers was found drunk, his vehicle was impounded by the authorities. A total of five school/college vehicles have been impounded in Fatehabad district. In Charkhi Dadri, the administration has issued challans to 55 buses and impounded 13 buses in three days.

