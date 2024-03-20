72-hour deadline over, some hoardings intact in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 19

Some hoardings bearing pictures, names and slogans of political parties and their leaders, prominently of the ruling BJP, are intact even after the 72-hour deadline set for the removal of such publicity material has lapsed.

The local authorities have got a majority of political hoardings, banners and posters removed from the city, but some of these were still seen in the old city area today.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ajay Kumar said appropriate legal action would be taken against those responsible for it after fixing the responsibility in this regard. Kumar said flying squads had been constituted to ensure the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the district.

He said the local Superintendent of Police had demanded 10 companies of security forces to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process, adding that the sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations were being identified.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Rohtak