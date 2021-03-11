723 students participate in Job fair

Bhiwani: The Department of Management and Computer Science and placement cell of Vaish College organised a job fair, in which 723 students from various colleges registered. A total of 39 students were selected during the job fair. Principal Dr Sanjay Goyal congratulated the students for the placements.

Poster-making competition

Kurukshetra: A poster-making competition on “Adopting cycling as a norm for healthier life and lowering global warming” was organised by the NSS unit of Bhagwan Parshuram College to mark the World Bicycle Day. Principal Prof Shishpal Sharma congratulated the winners and motivated the students to adopt a healthy and eco- friendly lifestyle to combat climate crisis.

biCycle awareness campaign

Karnal: The NSS volunteers of Dyal Singh College organised a bicycle awareness campaign for the staff and students of the college to observe World Bicycle Day. NSS Programme Officer Dr Dimple Khosla said: “By using bicycles, we can reduce the risk of global warming by reducing carbon footprint.” She also laid emphasis on how bicycling maintained our mental and physical health. Apart from this, some volunteers of the college also participated in a district-level bicycle rally organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Student conferred best paper award

Hisar: Priyanka, a student at the Department of Physics, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, has been conferred with the best paper award for her PhD research. This award was given to her by Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, Punjab. Dr Neeraj Kumar, Dean of the college, congratulated Priyanka on her achievement.