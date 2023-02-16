729 boxes of illegal liquor seized in Nuh

Gurugram, February 15
The Nuh police have seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor from a container truck parked as abandoned on roadside. Cops said 729 boxes of illegal liquor and 42 boxes of beer were seized from the truck. An FIR was registered against unknown persons on Tuesday.
According to the police, it was late on Tuesday night when the CIA Nuh team, during patrolling, detected the container truck on the Nuh-Tauru road. The police team searched the truck in which no one was found inside the vehicle. The police then impounded the truck.
On Wednesday in the presence of the Additional Excise and Taxation Officer Javed Iqbal, the search was started and the illegal liquor was found loaded in it. The police did not find any liquor permit in the truck. “An FIR under the Excise Act was registered. There was no clue so far about the driver and owner of the truck,” said a spokesperson of the Nuh police.
