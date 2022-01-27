73rd Republic Day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij unfurls Tricolur at district-level function in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 26

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij unfurled the national flag at the district-level function held in NDRI ground here on Wednesday to mark the 73rd Republic Day.

Vij highlighted the steps being taken by the Centre for the welfare of security forces.

He paid tributes to BR Ambedkar and others for their contribution to the Constitution.

He emphasised on the various schemes of the state government for the welfare of general public.

He highlighted the vaccination drive being undertaken across the state on a war footing.