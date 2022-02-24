74 Faridabad colonies to be surveyed for regularisation

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 23

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has launched a fresh survey of the unauthorised residential colonies proposed to be covered under the regularisation move announced by the state government recently. Around 74 colonies are reported to be in the ambit of the survey, it is reported.

“The final report of the survey proposed to be carried out with the help of private agency in the next two weeks is expected to be submitted to the Town and Country Planning Department, so that the process of regularisation is taken up as per the norms,” say sources in the civic body. They further said instructions had been issued by the office of the Commissioner, MCF, to the officials concerned. The state government in its notification issued recently had announced the plan to regularise all those colonies which had come up prior February 14, 2022. According to officials, certain changes in the norms for regularisation have been affected, which include the existing network of wide roads, community centre and ample space (two per cent of the total area) for commercial activities, parks, and a fire NOC. Applications having all relevant details of such colonies are to be uploaded on the official website of the Urban Local Bodies department, it is claimed.

Pvt agency to help carry out survey }The final report of the survey proposed to be carried out with the help of private agency in the next two weeks is expected to be submitted to the Town and Country Planning Department so that the process of regularisation is taken up as per the norms. —Sources in civic body Final report to be ready soon }While the survey will cover around 74 colonies, which include 56 colonies identified by the DTP office and 18 colonies selected already by the MCF, the final report of the number of colonies and the development charges to be collected is expected to be ready soon. —Dharam Pal Tahlan, Chief town planner, MCF

Though a drone survey of 553 unauthorised residential colonies in the district has already been conducted through the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP- Enforcement) for the assessment of the current status of civic facilities, the majority of these colonies do not conform to the criteria, it is claimed. However, a report of this survey is likely to be passed over to the civic body for final evaluation, it is added. Earlier, the DTP office had invited online applications from the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of such colonies last year but got a poor response.

Dharam Pal Tahlan , Chief Town Planner, MCF, said while the survey will cover around 74 colonies, which include 56 colonies identified by the DTP office and 18 colonies selected already by the MCF, the final report of the number of colonies and the development charges to be collected is expected to be ready soon.

Recent govt notification

Recently, the s tate govt in its notification issued had announced the plan to regularise all those colonies which had come up prior to February 14, 2022