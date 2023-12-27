74 govt colleges yet to share info about assets

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 26

More than 40 per cent government colleges in the state continue to be unconcerned about supplying information regarding the statement of assets and miscellaneous liabilities under the Rules of Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act 2005.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Tuesday shot off another communiqué to principals of 74 such colleges being run in 19 districts asking them to provide the information within the next two days by filling forms D-6 and D-8.

“Earlier, the DHE had sought the information from all 182 government colleges across the state by issuing instructions in this respect on August 10 and September 25. As many as 108 colleges have so far submitted it but 74 colleges have failed to do so within the stipulated time. Besides colleges, several public libraries and NCC units have not yet supplied the information,” said sources.

Among the 74 colleges, two each are from Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Jind, Panchkula, Palwal and Yamunanagar, five each from Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Mahendragarh and Sonepat, six each from Rewari and Bhiwani, seven from Hisar, three each from Kaithal, Karnal, Nuh, Panipat, Rohtak and one from Sirsa.

“Such information is required to find out the fiscal health of every college as it helps in planning,” said an official at the DHE. Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education), could not be contacted despite several attempts.

