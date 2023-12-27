 74 govt colleges yet to share info about assets : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • 74 govt colleges yet to share info about assets

74 govt colleges yet to share info about assets

74 govt colleges yet to share info about assets

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 26

More than 40 per cent government colleges in the state continue to be unconcerned about supplying information regarding the statement of assets and miscellaneous liabilities under the Rules of Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act 2005.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Tuesday shot off another communiqué to principals of 74 such colleges being run in 19 districts asking them to provide the information within the next two days by filling forms D-6 and D-8.

“Earlier, the DHE had sought the information from all 182 government colleges across the state by issuing instructions in this respect on August 10 and September 25. As many as 108 colleges have so far submitted it but 74 colleges have failed to do so within the stipulated time. Besides colleges, several public libraries and NCC units have not yet supplied the information,” said sources.

Among the 74 colleges, two each are from Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Jind, Panchkula, Palwal and Yamunanagar, five each from Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Mahendragarh and Sonepat, six each from Rewari and Bhiwani, seven from Hisar, three each from Kaithal, Karnal, Nuh, Panipat, Rohtak and one from Sirsa.

“Such information is required to find out the fiscal health of every college as it helps in planning,” said an official at the DHE. Rajiv Rattan, Director General (Higher Education), could not be contacted despite several attempts.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

2
Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

3
India

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

4
India

Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days

5
Trending

Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

6
Uttar Pradesh

Watch: Tiger rests on gurdwara wall after it strays into human habitation in UP’s Pilibhit; locals gather to see it

7
Punjab

Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory, PM Modi says on Veer Bal Diwas

8
Punjab

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

9
World

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hindu woman files nomination for general election

10
Diaspora

3 men of Indian origin arrested in Canada as police seize fake cardboard licence plates, drugs

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks

Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks

Some forces jealous of India’s growth, will keep them at bay...

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

Won’t brush off concerns, assures top brass

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

Palampur businessman had alleged harassment

North in grip of dense fog; air, rail services hit

North in grip of dense fog; air, rail services hit


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi, police find letter addressed to envoy

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Money-laundering case: Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of interim CEO of vivo-India, two other executives

Noted history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy, who taught at Delhi's St Stephen's College, dies of cardiac arrest

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet lights pyre of Col Karanbir who died after being 8 years in coma; was shot by terrorists

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala