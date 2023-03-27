74 held under 'Op Aakraman' in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 26

With an aim to preventing crime and maintaining law and order across the district, the Karnal police launched ‘Operation Aakraman’ and arrested 74 accused involved in different cases under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Gambling Act between 2011 and 2023.

On the directions of the DGP Haryana, the Karnal police, led by Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia, launched the drive on Sunday between 5 am and 5 pm under which 72 teams, comprising 288 police personnel, led by the in charges of the police posts concerned, police stations and crime investigation units conducted a special drive to arrest the accused.

Giving details, Punia said they had registered four cases under the NDPS Act and arrested four persons. The police seized 5 gm of smack and 207 banned tablets from their possession.

Cops also registered two cases under the Arms Act and arrested two persons.

The police also arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and 58 accused who were at large.

The SP appealed to the residents to share information regarding any suspects or suspicious activities in their vicinity. Their names would be kept secret, he promised.