74 roads in Faridabad cry for maintenance

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 9

With as many as 74 roads in the district crying for repairs, the total length of roads lying in poor condition in the urban and rural pockets is reported to be around 200 km.

Sources in the district administration claim that a report prepared by the authorities reveals that as many as 74 roads in the district need repairs and proposals have been submitted to the state government through the PWD already.

These include 14 roads of Faridabad Assembly segment, 15 in Tigaon, 21 in Prithla, 11 in NIT, 10 in Badkhal and three in Ballabgarh Assembly segment.

It is however claimed that unofficially, the number of such roads could be over 100, as many of those which had been damaged or uprooted for providing civic infrastructure had not been repaired even after a year.

The total length of roads in the district is over 1,500 km. Of that, 1,101 km lie in the civic limits and around 350 km is in the rural belt falling under the purview of the PWD.

Around 300 km of roads in the city were transferred to Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) from MCF last year. Of the total 200 km length of damaged roads, 150 km and 50 km of length of roads are in the rural and urban (civic) limits respectively, claim sources.

“Damaged roads are a major cause for accidents,” said SK Sharma of the Road Safety Organisation (RSO), an NGO.

“Though repairs of many roads had been taken up in the past about two years by various agencies like the Municipal Corporation, FMDA and PWD, the pace of work had been slow in the wake of certain factors which include release of funds or payments to contractors,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

The master roads in Greater Faridabad, dividing road of Sector 10-11, Sector- 7-10, Surajkund road, Ballabgarh-Tigaon road, Ballabgarh-Mohna road and many internal roads are in a dilapidated condition.

The Rs 6 crore repair project of the 875m-long Hardware Pyali road, which was taken up in March 2021, is lying incomplete in the wake of non-release of payment, it is revealed.

The three main roads which were inaugurated recently after being built at a cost of Rs 36 crore are yet to get their finishing touches, it is claimed.

“As the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for pollution control has led to suspension of road construction work till January 15, it will be taken up as soon as the curbs are lifted,” says Ombir Singh, Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation Faridabad.

Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, claimed that the budget for various roads has been sanctioned. The repairs would be taken up as soon as funds are received.

Repair to resume after lifting of grap curbs As the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for pollution control has led to suspension of road construction work till January 15, it will be taken up as soon as the curbs are lifted. Ombir Singh, Chief Engineer, Faridabad Municipal Corporation

#faridabad