74-year-old man drowns in canal

Yamunanagar, August 19
A transporter and educationist of Yamunanagar drowned while immersing a coconut in the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in Yamunanagar on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Chaudhry Rajinder Singh (74) of Yamunanagar. Kushal Pal, officiating SHO, City police station, Yamunanagar, said the son of the deceased, Satpal Singh, alias Rozi, recorded under Section 174 of the CrPC said in his statement that Rajinder Singh was sick and a priest told him to immerse a coconut in water to cure his disease. He said his foot slipped while immersing the coconut and he drowned. He said his body was fished out from the canal.
