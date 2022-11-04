75.25% turnout in Adampur byelection

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 3

The crucial Adampur Assembly bypoll concluded peacefully with around 75.25 per cent voter turnout amid tight security in 57 villages of the segment in the district today.

A keen contest was witnessed among BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress candidate Jai Prakash, INLD’s Kurda Ram Nambardar and AAP nominee Satinder Singh.

Voting trend indicated it to be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. The byelection is a litmus test for the BJP-JJP alliance as its has already lost Baroda and Ellenabad bypoll earlier.

The voter turnout is close to that during the 2019 Assembly poll when 75.72 per cent polling was recorded. About 2,500 personnel of the police and security forces were deployed in the constituency. Eighteen nakas, including eight along the Rajasthan border, were set up by the police to keep a check on the law and order situation.

Of 1,71,754 electors in the segment, 1,31,401 voted. District officials said the final update was likely to be compiled by late night.

The highest polling (90.13 per cent) was witnessed at booth number 34 at Government Primary School No. 3, where 895 of 993 electors cast their votes. The lowest turnout was at booth number 59 at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, (Old Building) in Mandi Adampur, where 57.07 per cent turnout was reported.

The polling started at a brisk pace at 7 am today. In Adampur village, a minor incident of ruckus was reported between supporters of two parties outside the polling booth. The matter was, however, resolved soon with the intervention of villagers.

At Sundawas village, a former sarpanch was detained by the police for some time after some persons accused him of attempting to influence the voters in favour of a particular candidate. There was no report of any major incident across the segment.