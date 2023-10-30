75 fresh farm fires in 24 hours in Haryana

Karnal, October 29
The state recorded 75 fresh cases of farm fire over the past 24 hours, the highest in a day in the last two weeks. With this, the total number of such cases has reached 1,094. However, the count is less in comparison to the corresponding period last year when the state had witnessed 1,813 cases. In 2021, 2,413 cases of farm fire were recorded.
Fatehabad tops the list with 180 cases, followed by Kaithal (151), Ambala (147), Jind (132), Kurukshetra (120), Yamunanagar (68), Karnal (61), Hisar (61), Sonepat (54), Palwal (50), Sirsa (29), Panipat (20), Rohtak (10), Jhajjar (five), Faridabad (three), Bhiwani (two), and Panchkula (one).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...