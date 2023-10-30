75 fresh farm fires in 24 hours in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 29

The state recorded 75 fresh cases of farm fire over the past 24 hours, the highest in a day in the last two weeks. With this, the total number of such cases has reached 1,094. However, the count is less in comparison to the corresponding period last year when the state had witnessed 1,813 cases. In 2021, 2,413 cases of farm fire were recorded.

Fatehabad tops the list with 180 cases, followed by Kaithal (151), Ambala (147), Jind (132), Kurukshetra (120), Yamunanagar (68), Karnal (61), Hisar (61), Sonepat (54), Palwal (50), Sirsa (29), Panipat (20), Rohtak (10), Jhajjar (five), Faridabad (three), Bhiwani (two), and Panchkula (one).

