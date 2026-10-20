DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 75-ft Ravana effigy set ablaze in Karnal

75-ft Ravana effigy set ablaze in Karnal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:52 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dasehra festival was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in Karnal as a towering 75-foot effigy of Ravana, along with the effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, was set ablaze at the Dasehra Ground near Namaste Chowk in Sector 4.
Advertisement

Dasehra festival was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in Karnal as a towering 75-foot effigy of Ravana, along with the effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, was set ablaze at the Dasehra Ground near Namaste Chowk in Sector 4.

The highlight of the evening was a unique attraction that the neck of the Ravana effigy turned, making it appear as if the demon king was looking around at the large crowds gathered to witness his symbolic defeat. The impressive effigies were crafted by a Muslim family from Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

The programme was graced by Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan as the chief guest. Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, and other dignitaries were also present.

Advertisement

Amid chanting of “Jai Shri Ram,” the Speaker pressed the remote-control button to set the effigies on fire. Before the ritual, office-bearers of the Shri Ramlila Sabha honoured the chief guest and other guests.

A colourful shobha yatra drew the attention of the crowds. Tableaux depicting Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga, Hanuman, Radha-Krishna, Ashok Vatika, Lord Shiva and Parvati, and Lord Rama with Mata Sita proved major attractions. Special tableaux also carried messages urging children to reduce mobile phone usage and highlighting the need to curb drug addiction.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Assembly Speaker Kalyan said Vijayadashami symbolised the victory of truth, dharma and goodness over falsehood, arrogance and evil. On this day Lord Rama defeated Ravana. Conveying Dasehra greetings on behalf of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Speaker announced a 20-kw solar plant for the sabha.

MLA Jagmohan Anand said that Dasehra represented the victory of truth over lies and good over evil. Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana sent a message of dharma prevailing over adharma. He urged people to introspect and resolve to eliminate the evils of deceit and cunningness from within so that a better society could be built.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said Vijayadashami had for years been observed as the day marking the end of evil.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts