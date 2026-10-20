75-ft Ravana effigy set ablaze in Karnal

Dasehra festival was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in Karnal as a towering 75-foot effigy of Ravana, along with the effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, was set ablaze at the Dasehra Ground near Namaste Chowk in Sector 4.

The highlight of the evening was a unique attraction that the neck of the Ravana effigy turned, making it appear as if the demon king was looking around at the large crowds gathered to witness his symbolic defeat. The impressive effigies were crafted by a Muslim family from Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.

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The programme was graced by Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan as the chief guest. Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, and other dignitaries were also present.

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Amid chanting of “Jai Shri Ram,” the Speaker pressed the remote-control button to set the effigies on fire. Before the ritual, office-bearers of the Shri Ramlila Sabha honoured the chief guest and other guests.

A colourful shobha yatra drew the attention of the crowds. Tableaux depicting Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga, Hanuman, Radha-Krishna, Ashok Vatika, Lord Shiva and Parvati, and Lord Rama with Mata Sita proved major attractions. Special tableaux also carried messages urging children to reduce mobile phone usage and highlighting the need to curb drug addiction.

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Addressing the gathering, Assembly Speaker Kalyan said Vijayadashami symbolised the victory of truth, dharma and goodness over falsehood, arrogance and evil. On this day Lord Rama defeated Ravana. Conveying Dasehra greetings on behalf of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Speaker announced a 20-kw solar plant for the sabha.

MLA Jagmohan Anand said that Dasehra represented the victory of truth over lies and good over evil. Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana sent a message of dharma prevailing over adharma. He urged people to introspect and resolve to eliminate the evils of deceit and cunningness from within so that a better society could be built.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said Vijayadashami had for years been observed as the day marking the end of evil.