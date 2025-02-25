DT
75-year-old man dies, son hurt in Bhiwani house fire

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
A 75-year-old businessman, Heera Lal, tragically lost his life after a fire broke out in his house located above a shop in Bhiwani town late last night. His son, Jitender, 39, sustained severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak, after being referred in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 12:15 am when the local police and fire brigade received an emergency call and promptly arrived at the scene to begin rescue operations.

“We received a call about the fire shortly after midnight. Our priority was to rescue the injured and get them immediate medical attention,” said Devender Kumar, incharge of Jain Chowk Police Station.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was likely caused by a short circuit. While Jitender was pulled out alive, Heera Lal succumbed to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation before rescuers could reach him.

“Initial reports indicate a short circuit as the cause of the fire. Unfortunately, the elderly man died due to smoke inhalation,” Kumar added.

An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has collected evidence from the site to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

